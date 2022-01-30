Marks, Thomas

MARKS, Sr., Thomas Windrow



Thomas Windrow Marks, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2022 at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom was born May 5, 1930 in Lauderdale County, Tennessee to Mary Virginia Taylor Marks and Thomas Vance Marks. Having lost his mother at age two, Tom was raised in Ripley, Tennessee by his beloved grandmother, Fannie Windrow Taylor, and his beloved aunt, Urlene "Hot" Windrow Given. Tom spent his summers in Brownsville, Tennessee and had the joy of attending annual homecomings with his extended family, the Taylors of Tabernacle. He attended Ripley High School and was active in sports. Following graduation, Tom enrolled at the University of Tennessee where he earned an undergraduate degree in the School of Science. After college, he attended the University of Tennessee Dental School in Memphis where he graduated first in his class. He entered the Air Force and served for two years as a Captain. While stationed in Goose Bay Air Force Base, Labrador, he used his dental training to treat his fellow servicemen. Tom would say his time in Labrador was the coldest two years of his life. After completing his service in the Air Force, he returned to Memphis and immediately applied to and was accepted into the University of Tennessee Medical School. On a return visit to Ripley to visit Aunt Hot, a friend created a "chance" meeting at the Blue and White Cafe between Tom and the beautiful Mary Ann White. Their courtship ensued and Mary Ann and Tom would marry on December 27, 1960. After Tom finished medical school and a surgery residency, he was accepted into the University of Tennessee's esteemed Campbell Clinic Department of Orthopaedic Residency Program. Following his training at the Campbell Clinic, the couple moved to San Francisco where Tom completed a hand fellowship before moving to Atlanta, the city they would call home and where they would raise their three children; Tom, Miles, and Ginger.



After completing the fellowship in hand surgery, Tom was accepted into the prestigious fellowship with Sir John Charnley, the pioneer of total hip arthroplasty, at the "Centre for Hip Surgery" in Wrightington, England. Upon completion, Tom returned to Atlanta and joined the practice of Atlanta Orthopaedic Clinic in 1968 at Georgia Baptist Hospital where he practiced general orthopedics with a special emphasis in hand, foot, and total joint arthroplasty. Of note, Tom performed the first total hip in the state of Georgia. His love for orthopedics drove him to continue his training in New York City under the tutelage of Dr. John N. Insall at the Hospital for Special Surgery, where he spent a week with Dr. Insall each year to stay current on total knee techniques.



During his tenure at Georgia Baptist, Tom served as Chief of Orthopaedics, faculty to the Residency program, and a committed servant to the community. He loved working with the residents, nurses, and hospital staff, many of whom became lifelong friends. Tom also found great reward volunteering at Scottish Rite Children's Hospital where he performed countless procedures treating children in need of hand, foot, and hip surgeries. He was a founding member of the Michael Hoke Society honoring a pioneer in the orthopedic treatment of children. In the mid 1970s Tom established himself in private practice, retiring in 1998. Tom was a member of the Atlanta Medical Society, the Georgia Orthopaedic Society, serving as president in 1986, the Southern Orthopaedic Association, and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Tom loved his chosen career and the Georgia Baptist medical community. His dedication to orthopedics was exemplified by his thorough preparation for surgery; even after having done countless cases, Tom constantly referred to the Campbell's textbooks ensuring technical excellence. He had a level of compassion that impacted his co-workers and those he trained, a never compromising commitment to integrity, well known surgical skill, and a dedication to the well-being of his patients.



Tom was a long-time member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church, where he and Mary Ann were involved and served as co-chairs for the church's semi-centennial anniversary celebration. He and his beloved wife were married for 58 years. Tom loved his family and was a dedicated father. He made a point of being home for family dinner each night which was a pillar for the Marks family. He loved his time at Lake Lanier, teaching his family boating and skiing skills, but also relaxing and recuperating to serve his patients best. Each of his children has memories of times in which Tom literally dropped everything to arrive at one of their doorsteps (whether at boarding school, college or home) when his wisdom, counsel or support was needed. Tom loved to laugh and one of his greatest joys was being surrounded by his grandchildren, whom he adored. While surgery was Tom's greatest passion, his family was his greatest love.



Tom is survived by his children Tom Marks, Jr. (Dannell) of Columbus, GA; Miles Marks (Jenny) of Atlanta; Ginger Marks Collier (Dabney) of Memphis, TN; grandchildren; Mattie Marks, Pepper Marks, Molly Marks, Miles Marks, Jr., Annie Marks, Ella Marks, Stuart Collier, Dabney Collier and Claiborne Collier; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann, their infant son Matthew, his parents Mary Virginia and Thomas Marks and his sibling Mary Jack Marks Hicks.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 12 at 11 AM at St. Anne's Episcopal Church. All are invited to a reception in the church parish hall following the service. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 3100 Northside Parkway, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, or The Campbell Clinic Foundation, 1400 Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138, Campbell-Foundation.org.



