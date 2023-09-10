MARKS, Marsha Kass



Marsha Kass Marks, a dedicated educator and lifelong learner, passed away September 08, 2023. Born May 6, 1935, in New York City, Marsha's life was a testament to the power of knowledge and the impact of a loving wife and mother.



Marsha's thirst for knowledge and academic achievement was evident from an early age. She graduated summa cum laude from Hunter College in 1956 and graduated Yale University in 1957 with her Master's degree in History. Marsha's academic achievements laid the foundation for her lifelong dedication to teaching and learning. Throughout her 56-year teaching career, Marsha had the privilege of inspiring countless minds. She began teaching at Georgia State University when it was housed in just one building; it now covers much of downtown Atlanta. She then joined Alabama A&M University as Associate Professor of History when she and her husband moved to Huntsville, AL after they married in 1965. She taught at Georgia Perimeter College once she moved back to Atlanta in 2007 to live with her daughter after her husband's death.



Marsha was an avid reader with an insatiable curiosity. Her personal book collection numbered into the thousands (mostly history, murder mysteries, and science fiction). She loved holding books and never adopted Kindles or iPads; she often referred to herself as a closet Luddite. She was also a passionate believer in the separation of church and state, reproductive rights, and civil rights for all – and readily shared her thoughts, none of which were popular topics when she lived in Alabama in 1960s until she moved back to Atlanta in 2007.



Beyond her scholarly pursuits, Marsha will be remembered for her sweet nature, her sense of humor and ready laugh, and her unwavering love for and dedication to her husband and daughter. She touched many people with her sweet smile, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her. Marsha Kass Marks will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on through the lives she touched, the knowledge she imparted, and the kindness she showed to others. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 40 years, Henry Marks. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Marks; her sister, Dr. Nanette Wenger; her three nieces, and her great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Atlanta Humane Society or Jewish Children's Regional Service (jcrs.org).



Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM, Monday, September 11, at Greenwood Cemetery. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



