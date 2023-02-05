Marks, John

MARKS, Jr., John Barton



John Barton Marks Jr., age 89, of Atlanta, transitioned to his next great adventure on January 18, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Known by many as Bart Marks, he was born in Jacksonville, FL to John B. Marks Sr. and Elizabeth Neel Dekle on February 18, 1933. Bart attended Robert E Lee High School, and the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL, where he was an active member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He married Sally Ann Stewart on June 15, 1957, in Falls Church, Virginia. Bart was a veteran of the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge in 1961. In his early years, he worked for the Prudential Company in Jacksonville, FL. He relocated to Atlanta to work for the Baier Corporation and Lucas Corcoran Interiors. Through design, he touched many homes in the Atlanta area, including Lionsgate on Ponce de Leon Ave. During his retirement, he volunteered for Meals on Wheels and would bring his young granddaughter along to meet families with whom he served. But his greatest accomplishment was as a volunteer for the Shepherd Center. Bart tirelessly worked beyond the limitations of his own scoliosis, giving to others in their times of need and providing hope, compassion, and empathy. He was a true southern gentleman, and believed everyone deserved to be treated with equality, kindness, and respect. He spent over 5300 hours and 15+ years of service, retiring in 2019. Bart had an incredible fondness for animals and raised show dog Shar-Peis with his partner, Barry Knittle, under the moniker BearBar Shar-Peis. His longtime residence in Atlanta was home to his beloved dogs and many feral kittens. He was an avid gardener, designing a beautiful oasis of flowers, a koi pond, and sculptures at his home. He collected art and loved all types of entertainment. Bart traveled throughout Europe and at one point, lost his passport in Italy. If anyone finds it, he's still on the lookout! He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and John; stepparents, Ruth and Frank Norris; partner, Barry Knittle; and adoptive mother, Amy Woodell. He is survived by his only child, Elizabeth Marks Jones and spouse, Greg Jones; granddaughter, Taylor Jones and spouse, Dylan Levitt; grandson, Alex Jones; half-brother, James Ray Marks; stepbrother, Frank Norris; adoptive brother, Tom Woodell; and dear friends, Elven Galimore, Nick Danna, Alyse Lucas Corcoran; and his amazing caregiver, Deborah Price. Bart made his peace with his life and journey ahead. In his final moments, he was surrounded by his daughter, granddaughter, and caregiver. He was loved until the end and smiled. His family will always remember his lovely "Bart-isms", where his favorite words in conversation were "Anyway… Oh me… Oh my," and "I'm fine!" Bart appreciated life and all the beauty the world had to offer. He looked for the best in everyone he met, and never held back in any adventure. He will always be loved, and his memory cherished. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 18, 2023, on what would have been Bart's 90th birthday. He will be laid to rest next to his mother at Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. Arrangements are by Patterson's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his memory to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA.



