MARKS, John Samuel



John Samuel Marks, 98, of Atlanta passed away on March 3, 2021. John was born on November 30, 1922 in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from Tech High School in Atlanta and enlisted in the Navy in 1942 after Pearl Harbor. He was assigned to LST 392 and participated in the invasions of North Africa, Sicily, and Italy. On May 7, 1944 he married Elizabeth Ann Dowis. He was then assigned to LST 582 and participated in the invasion of Okinawa. After WWII ended, he was called back to active duty during the Korean War and stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. After his service to the country, he graduated from Woodrow Wilson College of Law. He retired from Rheem Manufacturing Company in 1984. In addition to Atlanta and Charleston, he spent 30 years living in his favorite place, Savannah, Georgia. John was active in church, especially Capitol View Presbyterian Church in Atlanta and Independent Presbyterian Church in Savannah. He was most recently a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.



John was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; his parents William Grover and Katie Stell Marks, and five siblings. He is survived by his children, Robert and Penny Marks and Stan and Terri Dorsey. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher Alan Marks and Elizabeth Ryan Dorsey, his great grandson Dylan Eli Dorsey and nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta later.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National World War II Museum or Disabled American Veterans, or the cause of your choice.

