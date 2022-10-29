ajc logo
Marks, Ethel

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MARKS, Ethel

Ethel Marks (nee Ginsberg) of Atlanta, Georgia passed on October 27, 2022 after a sudden decline in health. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Ethel was the daughter of the late Louis and Sarah Ginsberg, immigrants from Old Russia. When Ethel was a young woman, she met Irwin Marks. Irwin loved Ethel from the moment he laid eyes on her. In 1943, they married, and they remained married for 72 years, until Irwin's death in 2015. During their final good-byes, Ethel said, "I'll see you up there." "Yes, but not so soon," Irwin replied. Ethel was a simple and elegant woman who enjoyed traveling, shopping, and fine design. She was an exceptional mother, loving wife, and amazing friend to all who knew her. She is survived by sons, Michael Marks and Steven Marks, two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. May her memory forever be a blessing. Memorial donations may be made to The Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901 USA. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 30th at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs with Cantor Donna Faye Marcus officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

