<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689258-01_0_0000689258-01-1_20210513.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689258-01_0_0000689258-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MARKS, Carolyn<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Carolyn Marks passed away peacefully on May 8, 2021 after an almost two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Carolyn was born November 27, 1948, in Atlanta and was predeceased by her father, Edward Schaefer Marks of Toccoa, her mother, Harriet Allen Woodson of Memphis, and stepfather, Grattan C. Woodson, Jr. Carolyn is survived by her sisters, Carter Marks Clayton (Wayne), and Harriet Marks Woodward (Bruce), her brother, Edward Schaefer Marks, Jr. (Terri), her stepbrother, Grattan C. Woodson, III, and stepsister, Mary Clare Woodson.<br/><br/>A 1966 graduate of Dykes High School, Carolyn attended the University of Tennessee before graduating from the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston. She worked for Day's Inn and later, Buckhead Brokers before starting a desktop publishing business. In her younger years, Carolyn loved to snow ski and was an active member of Atlanta Yacht Club where she spent many a weekend participating in sailboat races. Carolyn was always an avid reader, and in recent years during her retirement, she took up bridge with a group of friends, spent lots of time with her family and particularly enjoyed her time with her dog, Jake.<br/><br/>Perhaps Carolyn's favorite times were times she spent with her nephews and nieces, Mark Woodward, Alex Woodward, Maggie Caswell, Schaefer Marks, Hunter Marks, Bonnie Raufman and Simon Woodson. They were the light of her life. She loved them more than anything; they always had her complete interest and support. She was their "Aunt Care" - Aunt Care, because as children they couldn't say Carolyn, but as years passed, the name endured as it reflected the deep care she always showed and felt for them.<br/><br/>The family will have a graveside, memorial service at a time to be determined.</font><br/>