PFRANGLE, Mary



Mary M. Pfrangle, known for her friendly smile, and lively spirit, closed her eyes for the last time on July 12, 2022, with her daughter by her side.



Born Mary Margaret Markel in 1925 to Lloyd H. and Margaret Strong Markel, Mary was raised in Aurora, Illinois. After attending Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, she married her high school sweetheart Charles Kirk Pfrangle. In 1962, with children (Charles) Kirk and Julia Ann, the family moved to Medfield, Massachusetts. With her love of American colonial history, antiques and architecture, Mary relished the cultural life of Boston and made enduring friendships. The family hosted Laura Baggaglioni from Italy as an AFS exchange student to Medfield High School, a wonderful and life-changing experience for both families.



In 1972, Mary moved to Dunwoody, Georgia, and enthusiastically immersed herself in the community. Her longest-standing commitments were to the Dunwoody Wells Questers and to classes at the Dunwoody Baptist Fitness Center, where she made many friends. Mary worked in the Emergency Room of Northside Hospital for 23 years. She adored little children and after retirement, volunteered as a surrogate grandmother and baby-rocker at the Scottish Rite Hospital, Children's Health Care of Atlanta, and at Northside Hospital.



Mary, always up for an adventure, joined her daughter from the West Coast, to Hawaii, Alaska, Italy and France. Always active, curious and ready to laugh, Mary was an unintentional role model. Mount Vernon Towers in Sandy Springs was her final home, where she was regularly seen walking and cheerfully greeting everyone.



Mary was predeceased by son (Charles) Kirk Pfrangle, of Dunwoody and Alpharetta. Teacher, mentor, and passionate runner, he was beloved by many of the runners he coached. Their care and devotion to Kirk, especially in the last years of his life, were immeasurable support until his death in June 2020. His wife, Cindy Leipman, predeceased Kirk in 2019.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Julia (aka Aja Markel Razumny) of Alaska and France; brother, John Markel, of Wisconsin; nephew James Markel; niece, Melissa Horne (Patrick ) and family.



The family is especially indebted for the love and support of friends Virginia Stoner, Don Chapman, Sarah Muly and the late Christine Humphries. An informal Celebration of Life will be held at 10 AM, Friday, September 30 at the Memorial Chapel of the Dunwoody United Methodist Church. No flowers, please. Donations to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (formerly Scottish rite Hospital) at www.give.choa.org are welcomed. Condolences and memories may be sent to Pfrangle Family, 300 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Unit A-203, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.

