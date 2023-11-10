Obituaries

Marion, Jenifer

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

MARION, Jennifer L.

Age 52, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023. Visitation will be held Friday, November 10, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Smyrna. HOPE Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

HOPE Funeral Home

165 Carnegie Place

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.hopefunerals.com

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