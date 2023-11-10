Marion, Jenifer

MARION, Jennifer L.
Age 52, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023. Visitation will be held Friday, November 10, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Smyrna. HOPE Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
MARION, Jennifer L.
Age 52, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023. Visitation will be held Friday, November 10, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Smyrna. HOPE Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.hopefunerals.com