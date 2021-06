MARION, James



James W. Marion, age 82 of Fayetteville, passed on May 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, at Big Bethel AME Church, 220 Auburn Avenue, Atlanta, GA, 30303 at 11:00 AM. James leaves to cherish his memory a wife of 60 years, Faye Marion, two sons, one brother, two sisters and a host of family and friends.