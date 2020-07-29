MARI, Umberto Cincinnati Beloved husband of the late Kathryn "Kathy" Mari (nee Haverkos). Devoted father of Nick (Karen) Mari and the late Antonio (Stephanie) Mari. Dear brother of Tito Mari and Pino Mari. Brother-in-law of Steven (Barb) Haverkos. Grandfather of Emily and Isabella. Departed on July 16, 2020 at the age of 70. Private services will be held for the family. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate/. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com.

