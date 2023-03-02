X
Marechal, Elias

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MARECHAL, Elias "Brother Elias"

Brother Elias Marechal, OCSO, a monk of the Cistercian (Trappist) Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, GA, died in the monastery infirmary on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Brother Elias, a monk of 30 years, was 86 years old when the Lord called him.

Brother Elias was born July 11, 1936, in New Orleans, LA, to Leandre Marechal, originally from Liege, Belgium and Carmen Valenzuela Marechal, from Villlahermosa, Mexico. He was predeceased by his parents; his older siblings, Alyce O'Brien of Covington, LA, and Rene Marechal of São Paulo, Brazil; two nieces; and a nephew. He is survived by seven nieces and nephews, their descendants, and numerous cousins in the U.S., Mexico, Belgium, and Brazil.

Brother Elias entered Berryville and Gethsemaini briefly before he finally entered the Monastery of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit, Conyers in 1993. He made his solemn profession in 1999. During his 30 years of monastic life, Brother served the community for many years as Vocation Director and Novice Master. He was an enthusiastic member of the monastic schola, possessing a beautiful tenor voice. He was a great retreat presenter and the author of the spiritual books – Dancing Madly Backward: Journey Into God and Tears of an Innocent God: Conversations on Silence, Kindness, and Prayer.

The celebration of the Funeral Mass of the Resurrection and the burial will be on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM at the Monastery Abbey Church.

Condolences and memorial offerings may be sent in Brother Elias' memory to:

The Monastery of the Holy Spirit

2625 Highway 212 SW

Conyers, GA 30094

Attn: Abbot Augustine Myslinski

