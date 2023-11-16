Obituaries

Marcus, Joseph

File photo
File photo
Nov 16, 2023

MARCUS, Dr. Joseph

Dr. Joseph Marcus, age 82, of Atlanta passed away on November 14, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Charlotte Marcus; sons, Mark (Naomi) Marcus and Richard (Ariella) Marcus; daughter, Gabrielle (Azose) Marcus; brothers, Marvin (Ginger) Marcus, Morton (Karen) Marcus, and Alan (Mandy) Marcus; and grandchildren, Alana and Mikey Marcus, Reuben and Rosie Marcus, Helene, Mo, and Mattie Azose.

Dr. Marcus was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. The oldest of 4 children, he grew up in a duplex with his large extended family. He earned his undergrad and medical degree from the University of Maryland. He served in the U.S. Air Force as chief pathologist for Southeast Asia in Vietnam. He moved to Atlanta in 1973, where he began his career in Pathology with Piedmont and other hospitals until his retirement at 75. His favorite activities were crossword puzzles, music, musical theater, sports and the study of Torah. He was notorious for wearing bright red socks for any occasion even his own wedding.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM, Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Lawrence Rosenthal officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ahavath Achim Synagogue or a charity of your choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

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Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/

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