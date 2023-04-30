MARCHMAN, Ray



Ray Lewis Marchman, age 77, of Suwanee, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Northside Hospital Forsyth, surrounded by his loving family. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, a respected businessman, and a dedicated Christian.



Ray is survived by his wife of 53 years of marriage, the love of his life, Judith Painter Marchman; daughter, Amelia Marchman Murray and son-in-law, Aaron Timothy Murray, M.D.; son, Matthew Ray Marchman and daughter-in-law, Maija Karlina Marchman; and son, Marcus Alexander Marchman; beloved grandchildren, Wyatt Marchman Salankey; Osgood Timothy Murray, and Matthew Ray Marchman II; sister, Pixie Marchman Stallings and brother-in-law, Troy Stalllings; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Alexander Marchman.



Ray was born March 4, 1946, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Bryant Eugene and Erma June Marchman; he attended Sandy Springs High School where he met many lifelong friends. He served his community for many years working for Mutual of Omaha and The Salvation Army. He also was an entrepreneur who loved building and developing business operations and was a faithful member of Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church as well as Providence Church. He loved traveling the world with his dear Judy, and enjoyed spending time at Lake Jackson and Lake Lanier with friends and family. Ray was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, church, and community.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Providence Church, 2146 Buford Highway, Duluth, GA, with Reverend Ty Blackburn, officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Norcross, GA. The Celebration of Ray's Life will be held following the burial service at Bear's Best Atlanta, 5342 Aldeburgh Drive, Suwanee, GA 30024, from 1:00-5:00 PM. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Norcross, GA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



