MARCHMAN, Laura "Jean"



November 22, 1921 - November 13, 2021



Laura "Jean" Marchman passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was 9 days shy of her 100th birthday.



Jean was an amazing mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and loving wife of 68 years to James Marchman. She worked at the fabulous Fox Theater in the late 1930s, she was Herman Lay's personal secretary in the early 1940s, taught Sunday school and was the Executive Secretary at the Atlanta History Center until she was 72 years old. All while raising her 3 children, Beverly Marchman Bonds, Randy Marchman and Kerry Marchman.



Jean was loved by everyone that knew her and will always be remembered. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.



