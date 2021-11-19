ajc logo
X

Marchman, Laura

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MARCHMAN, Laura "Jean"

November 22, 1921 - November 13, 2021

Laura "Jean" Marchman passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was 9 days shy of her 100th birthday.

Jean was an amazing mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and loving wife of 68 years to James Marchman. She worked at the fabulous Fox Theater in the late 1930s, she was Herman Lay's personal secretary in the early 1940s, taught Sunday school and was the Executive Secretary at the Atlanta History Center until she was 72 years old. All while raising her 3 children, Beverly Marchman Bonds, Randy Marchman and Kerry Marchman.

Jean was loved by everyone that knew her and will always be remembered. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tucker-ga/floral-hills-funeral-home-and-cremation-services/1156?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Oberle, Luke
Graves, Jacquelin
2h ago
Hambrick, Lamar
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top