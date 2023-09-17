Marburger, Rick

MARBURGER, Jr., Rick



Rick Marburger passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023. He was 86 years old, and passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Rick was born and raised in Ellwood City, PA, but lived in Stone Mountain, Norcross, and in Roswell for 50 years. He loved everything about Atlanta -weather, Braves, Falcons, Hawks, and the community. Every day started with reading the AJC sports page. He will be missed by his family and friends, but lived a blessed life. Rick is survived by his wife, Dinah of 62 years; his daughters, Melinda and Elizabeth; son, JayTodd; daughter-in-law Gerilynn; son-in-law Bruce; and his four grandchildren, Madeline, Joey, Jake, and Brett.



