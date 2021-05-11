<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688776-01_0_0000688776-01-1_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688776-01_0_0000688776-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MARAN, James<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">James Maran, age 74 of Duluth, GA, died peacefully on Friday, May 7th, 2021. He leaves behind a loving wife Jane, and son Mark. Jim was born and raised in Detroit, MI. He graduated from Eastern Michigan University where he met his wife Jane. Jim was an avid sportsman who loved fishing and hunting. He had a great love of dogs, owning 6 Schnauzers over his overtime. Jim was a successful businessman as he rose to an Executive Officer with Motorola Inc. He traveled extensively in the US and internationally with a 5 year term in South East Asia, where he lived in Singapore. After retiring from Motorola, Jim became President and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce for 9 years. During his time at the Chamber, the organization experienced one of the largest increases in membership and revenue. Under his leadership the Chamber was recognized as one of the top Chambers in the United States. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLTomWages7L.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>