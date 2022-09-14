ajc logo
Maran, Aaron Robert

MARAN, Aaron Robert

Aaron Robert "Bob" Maran of Atlanta, Georgia, died on September 12, 2022.

He was born on March 4, 1924, in Waterbury, Connecticut to Russian immigrants, Samuel and Mathilda (Selikoff) Maran. At age 18, he joined his two brothers to serve in World War II. He was a Staff Sergeant and served in Europe, including at the Battle of the Bulge. He was also deployed to the Pacific but landed just as the war ended. He stayed to help with the occupation and reconstruction of Japan.

After the war, Bob attended New York University, where he served as President of the School of Commerce Student Council. He went on to have a long career as a manufacturers' representative in the women's clothing industry. He traveled the country, had close relationships with his fellow salesmen, and served as President of the Southeastern Travelers Association.

He met the love of his life, his "beautiful bride" Suzanne Goodman in 1957 on Miami Beach. After nine consecutive dates he proposed, and they married four months later. Together, they built their life in Atlanta, enjoying wonderful friendships and shaping Atlanta's Jewish Community. He served in many local organizations including Congregation Beth Jacob as President.

Later in life, Bob became very active with the Atlanta Chapter of the Jewish War Veterans. On every Memorial and Veterans Day, he could be seen selling poppies at a neighborhood Kroger raising funds for the VA Hospital. He personally raised tens of thousands of dollars and, along with Sue, they volunteered at the VA on an almost weekly basis.

Bob was predeceased by his beloved parents and nine siblings. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Suzanne Goodman Maran; children, Mindy (David) Ellin, Scott (Vicki) Maran, and Jeff Maran; five grandchildren, Caryn Monat, Jonathan Ellin, Marissa (John) Kiser, Cory (Mallory) Maran, and Bradley Maran. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, with whom he shared many cherished relationships and was also considered a family patriarch.

The funeral was held at 2:30 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Congregation Beth Jacob |1855 LaVista Road | Atlanta, GA 30329

Jewish War Veterans Post 112 | P.O. Box 1566 | Roswell, GA 30077

Or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Dressler's 770-451-4999

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

