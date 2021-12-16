MAPP, Sally



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Sally Buchanan Mapp will be held on Friday December 17, 2021, at 1 PM at Zion Hill Baptist Church 6175 Campbellton Road, Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev. Aaron L. Parker, P.H.D. Pastor. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 PM on day of Service. Interment Green Wood Cemetery. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000, mbfh.com



