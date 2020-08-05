MAPP, Cleo Strozier Mrs. Cleo Strozier Mapp , age 92 , longtime resident of Atlanta , passed away on Aug. 2, 2020. Her Graveside Service will be held on Fri., Aug. 7 , 2020 at 1pm at Westview Cemetery, (Sect. 47) 1680 Westview Dr., SW; Atlanta, GA (30310). She is survived by sister Daisy Strozier; daughter K. Patricia Chenault and her companion Clifford E. Swift ; grandson Charles A. Chenault ;granddaughter Keshia L. Chenault; great-granddaughter and a host of other relatives and friends. Thur. public viewing 1;00 till 6:00 pm at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel; 1199 Utoy Springs Rd.; SW; Atlanta, GA (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com



