Maples, Marjorie

MAPLES (PEACOCK), Marjorie "Margie"



Margie Maples, 90 of Acworth, GA, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 3, 2022, just days after her husband of 63 years, Hewlett "Hugh" Maples was laid to rest.



Margie was born on March 15, 1931, to Charlie Edward Peacock and Lucy Patterson of Moultrie, GA. As the only daughter in a family of six children, Margie was dedicated to her family, caring for her mother in her final years. She married Hugh Maples on Valentine's Day 1959. Over the next eight years, they welcomed a daughter and two sons.



Margie is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Martin of Acworth, GA; two sons Steven Maples of Acworth, GA, and Glenn Maples of Atlanta, GA; grandson Matthew Martin of Pike Road, AL; and brother Medford Peacock of Dallas, TX. Margie will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon, joining her husband, in a private service for the family. In memory of Margie, remembrances can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

