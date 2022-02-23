MAPLES, Hewlett



Hewlett Hall Maples, 88 of Acworth, GA, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 18, 2022, after a brief battle with pneumonia. Services will be held on Sunday, February 27 at Poole Funeral Home located at 1970 Eagle Dr, Woodstock, GA 30189. The family will receive friends at 1 PM with the funeral to follow at 2 PM. He will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. In memory of Hugh, remembrances can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

