Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Maples, Hewlett

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MAPLES, Hewlett

Hewlett Hall Maples, 88 of Acworth, GA, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 18, 2022, after a brief battle with pneumonia. Services will be held on Sunday, February 27 at Poole Funeral Home located at 1970 Eagle Dr, Woodstock, GA 30189. The family will receive friends at 1 PM with the funeral to follow at 2 PM. He will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. In memory of Hugh, remembrances can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Poole Funeral Home - Woodstock

1970 Eagle Drive

Woodstock, GA

30189

https://www.poolefuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Willis, Elizabeth
New, H.G. Thomas
1h ago
Davis, Hubert
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top