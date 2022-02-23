Maples, Hewlett Hall

MAPLES, Hewlett
Hewlett Hall Maples, 88 of Acworth, GA, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 18, 2022, after a brief battle with pneumonia. Services will be held on Sunday, February 27 at Poole Funeral Home located at 1970 Eagle Dr, Woodstock, GA 30189. The family will receive friends at 1 PM with the funeral to follow at 2 PM. He will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. In memory of Hugh, remembrances can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Funeral Home Information
Poole Funeral Home - Woodstock
1970 Eagle Drive
Woodstock, GA
30189
https://www.poolefuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
