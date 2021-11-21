Maple, Earl



In Loving Memory Of Earl Caldwell Maple



Mr. Earl Caldwell Maple, born May 2, 1924, was called home on November 21, 2014. 7 years have passed and not a day goes by that we do not think of him and wish he was here! To live 90 years is truly a blessing. The hearts of those left behind will never be the same. To know Earl was truly an adventure and he would want nothing more than for us all to continue the adventure until we can meet again.



We love you and miss you always!



Your Loving Wife,



Children, Grandchildren, & Great-Grandchildren