MANTHEY, Kathryn Butler



Kathryn Butler Manthey, 60, passed away March 5th in Alpharetta, GA.



She was born in Fort Lauderdale, FL, daughter of the late Thomas Butler. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Butler, her adoring husband of 38 years, Ed Manthey, her loving son, Ryan (Christie) and daughter Meghan Manting (Nate), along with her two grandchildren Annie and Charlotte, who were a blessing to her. Also surviving her are her sister Meg McGregor (Tim), brothers Tom, John, Michael (Heidi), Terry (Kirsten) Butler, and in-laws, Cheryl (Terry) Doyle, Valerie (Ed) Stetz, Cathy (Tom) Sheehan, Mary, Cathy, and her late brother-in-law Robert Manthey. She also has 28 nieces and nephews whom she cherished.



Kathy was a Graduate of Cardinal Gibbons High School, class of 78'. She attended Palm Beach State College and received her R.N.



High school sweethearts Kathy and Ed first moved to Alpharetta when it was a small, sleepy town. Kathy enjoyed entertaining, being with her family and friends, and using her nursing background to care for others. She loved the North GA mountains, spending many weekends hiking and exploring the great outdoors at her and Ed's home in Sky Valley. She spent the last 2 years of her life loving on her granddaughters all while facing her battle against cancer with a fierce strength and grace.



A memorial mass will be said at St. Benedict Catholic Church, April 9th at 1:30 PM, 11045 Parsons Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097. All family and friends invited. Covid restrictions apply.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://Winshipcancer.Emory.edu__;!!JZyed81S!3rv4bN9WniikPwuzEAb0tim13IdW5VVIp_f-xRr3BudmC6B-mR8oOw2PESOelCs$ or by mail to : Office of Gift Accounting, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 in Kathy's name.

