MANRY, Virginia

Virginia "Ginny" Turner Manry, 65, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer. Her family was by her side. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, James "Jim" Manry, her daughter Ellen Manners (Jefferson) and her grandson, Wylie Manners; brother Greg Turner and sister Lainey Wallace. In addition, Ginny leaves behind nieces and nephews she adored. 

A native Atlantan, Ginny was the daughter of Max and Rebecca Turner of Sandy Springs. She was a graduate of Ridgeview High School and Valdosta State University. Ginny had a career in the legal field spanning more than 40 years.

She dearly loved family and friends, travel, entertaining, her lake home, the Florida State Seminoles and gardening; she was blessed with a green thumb. She never met a stranger and never forgot a name. She had a great sense of humor and was always there to lend a helping hand. She will be greatly missed.

In keeping with her wishes, Ginny will be cremated and laid to rest at her lake place on Lake Santeetlah during a private celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.