Manning, Frank

Frank Wyatt Manning Jr. died May 20, 2023, at the age of 93. Frank was born in Marietta, GA, on August 9, 1929, to Marjorie Davis and Frank Wyatt Manning. He was raised in Decatur, GA, and attended Glenwood Elementary School and Decatur Boys High. He transferred to Darlington School for Boys in Rome, GA, for his junior and senior years. While in Rome, he met his future wife, Marjorie (Meg) Gordon. Frank attended Georgia Tech for one year and then joined the Navy. He was discharged from the Navy in 1949, and attended Southern Technical Institute. Upon graduation, he received a degree in construction engineering. Frank married Meg at First Methodist Church in Rome, GA, September 15, 1951. They moved to Decatur, where they lived in the same house for 55 years. In 1951, he started to work for Southern Bell/Bell South, where he spent his whole career. Frank retired from Bell South in 1987. Frank was a lifelong and active member of Decatur First United Methodist Church. He worked with the youth, and served as Scout Master of Troop 175 for over 10 years. While scout master, he earned the Wood Badge Award in 1966, and received the Silver Beaver Award for his exemplary service. In November, 2007, he and Meg moved to Park Springs, a retirement community in Stone Mountain. Frank is survived by his wife, Meg; his sons and daughters, Karen Patrizzi, Gordon (Carol), Amy Hammond (Buddy), and Scott (Kelly); nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A family graveside service will be held May 30, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ponce de Leon, Decatur, GA 30030, or to a charity of personal choice. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.





