Manning, Barbara

MANNING (HAMPTON), Barbara Joe Barbara Joe (Hampton) Manning, age 82, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Harlan County, Kentucky. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents J. L. and Ruby (Slagle) Hampton; husband of 42 years Richard Manning; and brother Jim Hampton. She will be greatly missed by her sons William Manning (Carol) and Matthew Manning (Susan); daughters Melanie Lawson (Charles) and Lisa Upton (Allen); brother Douglas Hampton; sister Alice Gross; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Barbara was born on June 23, 1938. She was a member of the Women's Church Circle at Buford Presbyterian Church, and she enjoyed spending time reading, cooking, playing bridge, and studying her Bible. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Barbara to Agape Hospice Care of N. GA, 575 Old Norcross Rd., Lawrenceville, GA 30046; or Buford Presbyterian Church, c/o Coffee Klatch, 1242 Buford Hwy., Sugar Hill, GA 30518. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Dr., Buford, GA 30518. 770-945-9999

