MANNHEIMER, Julie Bartels



Of Roswell, GA passed away June 22, 2021, at the age of 71, due to Alzheimer's. The daughter of Bob and Betty Jean Bartels, Julie was born and raised in Wilton Manors, FL. A 1967 graduate of Fort Lauderdale High School, she went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education from her beloved Florida State University. While at FSU, Julie was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Mortar Board, La Petite Corps, Alpha Lambda Delta Scholastic Honorary and a majorette in the Marching Chiefs. She met her future husband, George Mannheimer, at Florida State. Married in 1971, Julie and George moved to the Atlanta area in 1973 where she taught in Dekalb County for four years. After moving to Roswell and retiring from teaching in 1977, Julie had her first child Leah, followed in 1980 by the birth of a son, Dean. While being a stay at home mom, Julie began studies at Georgia State University, earning her Masters in Business Information Systems in 1988. She began a 27 year career specializing in Systems Development for Unisys, Infinity and Primerica.



Julie balanced her business endeavors as she raised her children in Roswell together with her husband. Julie was an active member of the Roswell United Methodist Church for 41 years. Additionally, she volunteered as a Brownie Scout Leader, PTA Member, and Team Mom for her children's many sports teams through the Roswell Recreation Department. Upon retiring in 2015, Julie became an active volunteer for North Fulton Community Charities and spent much of her time enjoying her 6 grandchildren, specifically passing on to her granddaughters her love of baking. Furthermore, Julie cherished her times traveling and exploring the United States & Europe.



Julie was a devoted baseball fan; her love of the game having started in her childhood bedroom listening to Yankees games on the radio. Her love of the sport carried on watching her son play baseball from little league through high school. With friends and family, Julie often watched her Atlanta Braves play. Her lifelong love of the sport allowed her to compete at a championship level managing her fantasy baseball team.



Julie was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Robin Bartels and Richard Bartels. She is survived by her husband George Mannheimer of Roswell, GA, daughter Leah Bailey (Charlie) of Roswell, GA, son Dean Mannheimer (Megin) of Athens, GA and her brother Bill Bartels (Sharon) of Marietta, GA. Her six grandchildren include Smith and Carolyn Bailey of Roswell, GA; McCartney, Hank, Nash & Beck Mannheimer of Athens, GA.



Julie leaves memories to all of a selfless, caring, loving, intelligent and independent woman. Her life will be forever and fondly remembered by friends and family.



A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Roswell United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 29 at 11:00 AM with family receiving friends after the service. Interment services will be held at a later date in Roselawn Cemetery, Tallahassee, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in the name of Julie Bartels Mannheimer may be made to either of the following: RUMC Foundation-Bereans Endowment Fund, Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell GA 30075 or North Fulton Community Charities, 11275 Elkins Rd, Roswell GA 30076.



