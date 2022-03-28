Mannelly, Joseph

MANNELLY, III, Joseph Bernard



(August 12, 1970 – March 23, 2022)



Joseph Bernard Mannelly III passed away peacefully on March 23rd, 2022. Bernard loved his family and friends and was devoted to his Catholic faith. Born on August 12, 1970, in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of Jay and Patty Mannelly. In 1998 he married the love of his life, Jennifer Allen, and they have three precious sons, Joseph, Ryan and Andrew.



Bernard was a proud graduate of Marist School where he was very active. He participated in multiple sports, a theater production and was elected class co-president. Bernard excelled at football and earned a scholarship to play at the University of Notre Dame where he was a part of the 1988 National Championship Team. Bernard was a proud alumnus of Notre Dame, graduating in 1993 with a B.B.A. in Accounting, and he went on to achieve an MBA from Georgia State University. Bernard began his business career in banking, investment sales and then real estate development. He was bright, talented and very well respected in the industry.



To know Bernard was to love him because he had such a kind heart and fun-loving personality. He loved people, was an avid storyteller and had the best "dad jokes." Bernard enjoyed coaching youth sports and the outdoors, golfing, fishing and grilling. He was an active member of the Marist community and was a proud member of the Marist Blue and Gold Circle. He loved his family and especially enjoyed watching his sons excel in sports. He was a loving husband, proud father, loyal son and brother, and true friend to all.



Bernard is predeceased by his mother, Henrietta Patricia (Patty) Mannelly. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jennifer Allen Mannelly; their sons, Joseph Bernard Mannelly IV, Ryan Hamilton Mannelly and Andrew Wilson Mannelly; his father Joseph Bernard Mannelly Jr. and step-mother Elvira Tate Mannelly; brother, James Patrick Mannelly and sister-in-law Tamara John Mannelly; in-laws Donald Ward Allen and Elizabeth Alley Allen; sister-in-law Lauren Allen James and husband Harold Stewart James; and 3 nieces, Tyler Opal Mannelly, Payton Alley James and Reese Isabelle James.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 6PM to 8PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel (4550 Peachtree Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30319). A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2PM at the Catholic Church of St. Ann (4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30062). Following the service, Bernard will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park (201 Mount Vernon Hwy., NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328).



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in memory of Bernard Mannelly to Marist School. Checks may be made out to "Marist School" and mailed to 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. Gifts may also be made online at marist.com/onlinegiving. Please write "In memory of Bernard Mannelly" in the memo line or comments section of your gift.



