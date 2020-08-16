MANN, Thomas Thomas (Thom) Edward Mann, 79, of Roswell, passed away on August 13, 2020. He was born in Atlanta on November 10, 1940, to Evelyn Lowe Mann and Edward Norton Mann. He lived in metro Atlanta all his life and was proud to be an Atlanta native and a lifelong Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket fan. Thom attended North Fulton High School and then Georgia Tech and the Woodrow Wilson College of Law. He was an accomplished singer, a track champion, a valued community volunteer, and an ever-optimistic golfer. Thom worked for more than 50 years for the State of Georgia, serving in the Department of Transportation; the Central Office of the University System of Georgia, retiring as Assistant Vice Chancellor of Facilities; and the Technical College System of Georgia, retiring as Interim Director of Facilities Management. Thom was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and the epitome of a Southern Gentleman. He leaves his wife of 49 years, Lynda Walstedt Mann; his sons, Ryan T. Mann of Hong Kong and Tyler A. Mann and his wife, Lindsey, of Decatur; his three adored grandchildren, Lowe, Grant, and Clara; his sister, Lucile Mann Hayes of Cocoa Beach, FL; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother, Joseph M. Mann. A celebration of Thom's life will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fulton Community Charities at www.nfcchelp.org/donate would be appreciated. Northside Chapel in Roswell is in charge of arrangements.



