Mann, John

MANN, Jr., John



On Thursday, December 15, 2022, John A. Mann, Jr. of Monroe, Georgia, passed away at the age of 81 years old. Please join us in the celebration of John's life on Thursday, December 22, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Bernstein Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Highway, Athens, Georgia. Victuals will be served in the Funeral Home's lounge. John will be laid to rest Friday, December 23, at 1:30 PM, with a graveside service at Arlington Cemetery, Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, Georgia.



He is survived by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Whelchel; niece, Sharon Elizabeth Whelchel; nephew, Walter O'Neal, Jr.; wife, Angela; and great-niece, Georgia Whelchel. Preceded by Glenda Ewing Mann and Walter O'Neal Whelchel.



John's passing is grieved by his longtime companion, Kathryn Stern; and her six adult children and their families, including many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will especially be missed by Kathryn's daughter, Rachel Myers, for John and Rachel shared the most beautiful father-daughter relationship; as well as Rachel's husband, Danny; and children, Simon, and Mary Claire.



John was born on February 22, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia to John and Dorothy Mann. Although he was a very industrious man, he developed a "salt of the earth" personality, in his earlier years where he showed a love for horses, cowboys, and Lincoln Logs. Through these interests there grew a love and passion for construction. At the young age of 17, he was accepted into The Georgia Institute of Technology. From this moment forth, he was determined to live every day of his life intentionally and purposefully. In 1962, John earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Building Construction. While at Georgia Tech, he enjoyed playing trumpet in the Yellow Jacket Marching Band. He served as a Reservist in the U.S. Coast Guard while he continued to perform with his trumpet. He began building homes in the Atlanta area while singing in the choir at Druid Hills Baptist Church.



Through his activity and involvement with the Druid Hills Baptist Church, he met his wife, Glenda. John and Glenda were married on August 5, 1967. Glenda and her family were deeply rooted in the community of First Baptist Church of Social Circle, Georgia, and soon, so did John. Today, this close-knit community has a profound admiration for John and his contributions to the Church as he served as sole Architect for the renovation of their historic chapel in 1969.



Also, during this time, John went to work for City Service Oil Company in Atlanta and was transferred to Tulsa, Oklahoma in the early 70s, where he and Glenda lived and loved for 20 years. They shared a passion for 'digging in the dirt' together. Whether it be growing all their own fruits and vegetables, planting flowers and foliage, or building the most beautiful koi pond of rock and waterfall you've ever seen. They were always entertaining and hosting cookouts in their backyard oasis for John's dearest friends Jim and Pat Miller.



Later, John left Oklahoma and moved to Birmingham, Alabama to join his beloved Uncle Myron who introduced John to the world of property development. A new passion unfolded for John. He soon became self-employed and continued to develop residential and commercial properties in the areas of Huntsville and Birmingham, Alabama.



John returned to his home state of Georgia for personal and family reasons where he also made the decision to retire. Not too long after their move back to Georgia, they both learned that Glenda was extremely ill. Soon, thereafter, she left his world in 2002. He struggled deeply with Glenda's passing. Although he retired, it was his innate desire to build, construct, improve, and help others which gave him strength to live on knowing that one day he would meet up with Glenda! John is now reunited with his dear, sweet wife, Glenda Ewing Mann.



Thank you, John, for sharing your love of family, bringing people together, sharing your knowledge, making the impossible possible, and showing us how to do things the right and proper way! You are loved and will be missed until we meet one day again, under God's roof, where we'll all be safe and secure. Knowing your strengths and the goodness you bestow on everyone you meet, you would have helped Him to restore that roof, too!



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com for the Mann family.



