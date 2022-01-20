MANN, Janice R.



Janice R. Mann, age 72, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, Ms. Mann lived in Miami, FL before moving to Kennesaw, GA. She began her career in Miami with Southern Bell/Bellsouth, and retired in 2002 after 36 years of employment. Afterwards, she worked at the Women's Center at Northside Hospital. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Barbara Chasteen and Jayne Trillo. Survivors include: Daughter, Kellie Mann; 2 Grandsons, Josh and Joe Scrima; Brother, Scott Rittenhouse; Brother-in-law, David Chasteen; Many Nieces and Nephews. Her friends will carry on her spirit, her friendliness, and her smile. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janice Mann's memory to your local Humane Society. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

