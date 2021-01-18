MANN, Haree Brooks



Service for Sgt.. Harree Brooks Mann " Chuck" Ret. Atlanta Police Department will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 11 am at Saint Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, 4401 Prestley Mill Rd. Douglasville, Ga. Interment Westview Cemetery. Services will be streamed. Viewing today 12-6 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com



