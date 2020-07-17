X

Mann, Guy

MANN, Jr., Mr. Guy M. Mr. Guy M. Mann, Jr., 82, of Grantville, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Son of the late Guy Morgan Mann and Ruth Ponder Mann, he spent his childhood in Grantville, where he was an Eagle Scout and member of First United Methodist Church of Grantville. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Emory University and retired from Georgia Power Company. A longtime resident of the Atlanta area, he returned to Grantville thirty years ago. Survivors include several cousins. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, at the Grantville Cemetery. McKibben Funeral Home, Hogansville. www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com.

