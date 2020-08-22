Mann, Charles

MANN, Jr., Charles Rev. Charles I Mann, Jr. died on August 6, 2020 following a brief hospitalization. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on June 5, 1931 to Charles I. Mann Sr. and Martha Caraker Mann. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 56 years, Eleanor Edna Mann; a brother, Thomas Oscar Mann; and a son, Richard Alan Mann. Chuck graduated from The Bolles School in 1949. He then attended Davidson College, graduating in 1953. He received his Master of Divinity at Union Theological Seminary (now Union Presbyterian Seminary) in Richmond, Virginia in 1956. He is survived by his children, Susan Mann (Jim Putnam), Terri Mann Patrick (Jackie), and Stephen Mann (Leigh.) He has three wonderful grandchildren; Kathryn Patrick, Maggie Mann, and Sarah Mann. Chuck served five Presbyterian churches over four decades, including stops in Lenoir, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; and St. Petersburg, Florida. He finished his career with twenty-four years at Peachtree Presbyterian in Atlanta, GA. In addition, he served on the board of Presbyterian Homes of Georgia for twelve years, chairing this board for six years. He was devoted to the construction and expansion of Presbyterian Village, telling his children he had no intention of ever living with them. Instead, he gave his time and leadership to help create this community he called home for sixteen years. The family would like to thank the following: the present and past staff of Presbyterian Village, who kept an eye on him in later years and always treated him like family; the staff at Henri's Upper Westside, makers of uncounted chicken salad sandwiches and eclairs which were enjoyed on our weekly Saturday visits; his numerous CNAs, but particularly Anna Patterson and Chloe Jones who cared for Chuck as if he belonged to them; Mableton Pharmacy, who never said "no" to a request; and to anyone who ever played a round of golf with Chuck. Golf was his one respite, a lifelong love, an activity which cleared his head. Thank you for being there with him. We also want to thank the congregations of the five churches who called Chuck to serve. You gave him energy and love. We especially want to thank the members of Peachtree Presbyterian during his tenure. Your generosity made many things possible for him and for his family. We hope you felt his love and support when he was there for you in good times and in bad. He truly celebrated your victories and mourned your losses. If you are inclined, you might make a gift to The Caring Hands Fund at Presbyterian Homes of Georgia. This fund provides charitable care at the PHGA facilities for residents without resources. This cause was very important to Chuck, and one he gave to each year. Checks can be mailed to Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, Office of Development, PO Box 957267, Duluth, GA 30095. A celebration of his life will be held when it is safe to gather.

