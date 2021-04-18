MANLEY, William E.



William E. Manley began each day with a smile. Eager to greet his friends, customers, and fellow co-workers, Bill set out intending to make everyone feel special. He was a source of strength and love for his children and grandchildren, and a loving and caring husband to Jonie - his wife of 21 years. Life for Bill was purposeful, with a passion for fun and for those whom he loved. He passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2021 at the age of 81, and is survived by his wife Jonie, his children; Rick, Amy, Andrea (John), Chris (Susan), Angell (Robbie) and Gretchen (Nate) as well as 16 grandchildren. Born on December 14, 1939 to William Milton and Dolores Henschel in Dubuque, Iowa, he was the eldest brother to Lorlee who preceded him in death. He graduated from Loras College, during which he worked part time at John Deere. That experience led to a career in heavy equipment sales which he pursued with vigor until the day he died. Residing in Atlanta for most of his life, he spent a couple of decades in East Cobb raising his children, and the last 20 plus years living in his happy place on Lake Lanier. With a passion for the outdoors, lake life, and nature, he spent much of his time (outside of work) enjoying his neighbors, fishing, cruising in his boat, and putting smiles on the faces of those around him. Bill also enjoyed working around the house, complaining about the home repairmen he hired, and his monthly game of Euchre with a special group of couples. A devout Catholic and an active member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, he served his community as a long-term member in the Knights of Columbus Council at Good Shepherd and at previous parishes, as well as participated in activities of the Men's Group. The family will receive friends at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming on Monday, April 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A celebration service to honor and celebrate Bill's life will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Cumming on Tuesday, April 20, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to St. Vincent DePaul, c/o Church of the Good Shepherd, 3740 Holtzclaw Road, Cumming, Georgia, 30041 or The Greater Cincinnati Adapted Sports Club (GCASC.org) for wheelchair basketball.



