Manley, George

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MANLEY, George "Jack"

Celebration of life for Mr. George "Jack" Manley Will be held Friday, April 30, 2021, 1 PM at Power Of Faith Family Worship Center, 3355 Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA 30034 and Saturday, May 1, 2021, Friendship Baptist Church, 2 Friendship Rd., Hurtsboro, AL 36860. Visitation will be TODAY Thursday, April 29, 2021, 9 AM – 8 PM Interment church cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories (4) children Carlos Merritt, Carlita "LeLee" Merritt, Jacqueline "Piggy" Merritt, Natalie "Noonie" Manley, and a host of grandchildren, brother, sister other relatives and friends.

Services will be LIVE STREAM from Power Of Faith FWC Facebook Page.

Gus Thornhills Funeral Home Inc. 404-768-2993.

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

