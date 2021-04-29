MANLEY, George "Jack"



Celebration of life for Mr. George "Jack" Manley Will be held Friday, April 30, 2021, 1 PM at Power Of Faith Family Worship Center, 3355 Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA 30034 and Saturday, May 1, 2021, Friendship Baptist Church, 2 Friendship Rd., Hurtsboro, AL 36860. Visitation will be TODAY Thursday, April 29, 2021, 9 AM – 8 PM Interment church cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories (4) children Carlos Merritt, Carlita "LeLee" Merritt, Jacqueline "Piggy" Merritt, Natalie "Noonie" Manley, and a host of grandchildren, brother, sister other relatives and friends.



Services will be LIVE STREAM from Power Of Faith FWC Facebook Page.



Gus Thornhills Funeral Home Inc. 404-768-2993.

