On July 19, 2021, Nelson Maurice Mangum, 78, passed away after a 3.5 year battle with multiple myeloma. Born April 20, 1943 in Corpus Christi, TX to Beakley and Mae Mangum, Nelson grew up with his sister Winona in Pettus, TX where sports were a way of life. He played alongside cousins, Bo, Larry, and Jim who were like brothers. Stationed in England for the Air Force, he played in the military's baseball league. In Statesboro, GA, he met his wife of 26 years and mother of his 3 children, Julie Mangum. He graduated from GSU in 1971 with a BS degree in Economics. He won numerous awards in the car business but his legacy was his mentorship. Nelson spent 25 years with Barbara Schneiderman. Gregarious and magnetic, his sons were raised in a house full of laughter and love and with a love for baseball. Nelson loved telling stories that made others laugh, easily capturing a room's attention. Known as "Pops" to his grandchildren, he loved being a doting grandfather. Nelson was preceded in death by his parents and first son Blaine. He is survived by sons Matthew (Heather) and Michael (Kelly), grandchildren Hayden and Maddox, "Sister" Winona (Charles) Autry and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial service, July 30 at 11AM at 12 Stone Church, 3858 Braselton Hwy., Buford, GA 30518.

