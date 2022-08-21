MANESS, Andy Pervis



Andy Pervis Maness, a 44 year Atlanta resident, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. Andy was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and graduated from the University of Alabama. He was a civil engineer for The Coca–Cola Company for 35 years.



Andy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn Spencer Carruthers Maness; parents, Alsie Evertt and Bobbye Jones Maness; and brother, Jackie Maness. He is survived by his children, his son, Andrew Penn Maness and wife Mallory Tucker Maness of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Emily Johnson and partner, Kevin Musser of Atlanta, GA; and her son with William Louis Johnson IV, Caleb Louis Johnson; brothers, Robert and Danny Maness.



A celebration of Andy's life will be held at H.M Patterson Funeral Home in Sandy Springs, GA on August 26 at 5 PM. Prior to the service, the family invite friends to gather at 4 PM.

