Maner, Sandra

1 hour ago

MANER (TEEM), Sandra

Sandra Teem Maner passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022 at the age of 82. Sandra was the daughter of William Milton Teem and Florence McMullan Teem. She was born in Atlanta on September 11, 1940. Sandra attended Northside High School where she met her forever friends. She attended Stephens College in Missouri and Auburn University where she was an ADPi. Sandra returned to Atlanta to marry and raise her two sons who were her pride and joy. She never missed an opportunity to praise her children and grandchildren.

In her early years, Sandra loved to ride horses, play tennis and spend time on the dance floor jitterbugging and clogging. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and doting on her beloved dogs. Sandra cherished her high school friends and jumped at the chance to travel to the beach with them anytime she could. Sandra volunteered as a Pink Lady at Piedmont Hospital and at The Atlanta Flower Show. She loved to garden and was a member of Planters Garden Club where she perfected her flower arranging skills. Sandra was a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church and became a member of Northside Methodist Church later in life. In her 50s, Sandra earned her real estate license and took pride in working for her long time friend Jenny Pruitt.

Sandra is preceded in death by her mother, father and brother William Teem III. She is survived by her children, Bill Maner (Allison) and Randy Maner (Beth), both from Atlanta, and her grandchildren Emme, Alex, Blake, Blair and Hope.

Visitation will be held at H.M Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 12 noon followed by a 1:00 PM service. A private burial will take place at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atlanta Youth Project. https://www.atlantayouthproject.org/donate-1




