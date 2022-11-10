Manchester, Margaret

MANCHESTER (WHITHAM), Margaret



Margy Manchester, age 97, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2022. The daughter of Dr. Lloyd and Alice Whitham of Baltimore. Margy attended Calvert and Greenwood schools, where she made lifelong friends and discovered the joy of learning, which she pursued throughout her life. Margy embraced her family and community with enthusiasm and love. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, godmother, and friend. She delighted in attending the many events and celebrations of her offspring. She enjoyed meeting people, discovering their interests, and building on commonalities. She was a ready companion for any discussion, board game, or tennis match, and never turned down a road trip. Margy was a graduate of Smith college. She received an M.A. degree from Emory University and a Certificate of Gerontology from Georgia State University. She worked in the field of gerontology and served as Vice President for Education for North Atlanta Senior Services. She also taught soccer and field hockey to girls at Westminster Schools. An active supporter of her community, Margy volunteered at Piedmont Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital, was a founding member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church, and served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, which built St. Anne's Terrace. Margy was a member of the Junior League of Atlanta, the Peachtree Garden Club, and the Atlanta History Center. She will be deeply missed! Margy's family would like to thank Christine Kay West and Jennifer McMullan for the profound care, companionship, and love they extended to her for many years. We also thank the wonderful staff at St. Anne's Terrace for their support and the gift of a loving community. Margy is survived by her three daughters: Margaret deNeergaard (John), Alice Miller (Eddie), and Emily Bleke (Eric); her seven grandchildren, Molly Morgan (Scott), Edward Miller (Michele), Julia Miltiades (Victor), Tom Miller (Jenna), Michael Bleke (Campbell), Taylor Bleke (Cera), and Drew Bleke; and her 12 great-grandchildren, Caroline Beylo (Brandon), Joseph Miller, Isaac Miller, Morgan Miltiades, Vic Miltiades, T.J. Miller, Maggie Miller, Olivia Miller, Emma Duke Bleke, Bo Bleke, George Bleke, and Lore Bleke. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anne's Episcopal Church and the American Cancer Society.

