MALOOF, Gloria



Gloria Maloof passed away peacefully on December 30, 2021 at the age of 88 years.



Gloria was born in Paris, France and moved to Atlanta as a young child. She had a life-long fascination for the arts and earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Visual Arts from Georgia State University. Gloria was a renowned actor, starring in many local theater productions from the 1950s through the 1990s. She also was an accomplished photographer who specialized in Southern landscapes. Her work is included in the permanent collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia. Her contributions also include generous service on the boards of directors of Atlanta theater and arts organizations.



Gloria's passion for life, loyal friendship, and intense conversation will be missed by many. Gloria is lovingly remembered by her son, Julin, daughter-in-law Stacey Harmer, sister-in-law Rowanda Isaf, brothers-in-law Nassire ("Vic") and Ferris Maloof, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Donations in Gloria's memory can be made to the Atlanta Photography Group, 1544 Piedmont Road #107, Atlanta, GA 30324.



