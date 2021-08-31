MALONEY, Sandra



Sandra Aptaker Maloney passed away peacefully on August 23, 2021 after a short, but fierce battle with cancer. Born in Atlanta at St. Joseph's Hospital to Mary Anne (Golightly) and Cy Aptaker, she spent her entire life in the Atlanta area and was proud to be a native Atlantan. A graduate of North Fulton High School, she became a Gator at the University of Florida, and later finished her degree at Georgia State University.



Sandi met John Maloney on a blind date, and it was a perfect match. Happily married for 51 years, they both loved books, music, and dancing.



Sandi's passion for politics and public service was well known by all who knew her. Joining the League of Women Voters, she worked hard, making lifelong friends with a group of extraordinary women. Later, Sandi was elected to the Fulton County Board of Education, serving four years as a board member in North Fulton. She later served on the Atlanta Fulton Public Library Board.



Sandi's personal friendships were very important to her. Throughout her life, her loyalty, love and devotion to her friends and the circles from which they came were essential to her. Whether from the tennis court, the bridge table, or her book club of three decades, her friends all knew that Sandi was someone they could count on.



She cherished spending time with her family. Her nephews fondly remember Aunt Sissy's love and appreciation of music and how she encouraged them to explore the works of jazz musicians, both past and present.



Sandi could not have been more proud of her grandchildren. She nurtured their knowledge of, and participation in, both public service and music of many varieties. Sandi and John attended every chorus concert, every tee-ball game, every play, every piano recital, and every awards ceremony. Complete strangers listened as she described how wonderful they were and how proud she was of them. Their annual Christmas card reflected this love.



Sandi was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, who will be dearly missed by all.



Sandi is survived by her husband, John Maloney; her daughter, Heather (Edward) Robertson; her grandchildren, James and Sean Robertson, her sister, Ruth Anne Ekmark, sisters-in-law, Susan Muha and Teresa Maloney, and her nephews and nieces, Travis Ekmark, Kevin (Andrea) Ekmark and Shannon Maloney.



The family will hold a memorial service at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church on Saturday, September 4 at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta or St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church.

