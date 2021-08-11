MALONEY, Jack



Jack Maloney, age 83 of Conyers, died Monday, August 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Ruby Maloney; wife, Jo Ann Maloney; daughter, Deborah Lynn Wasson; granddaughter, Elisabeth Thompson. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Randy Bricker, Denise and Mark McCullough, Mark Wasson; grandchildren, Stephanie and Chris Dalton, A J Mitchell, Stephen and Tiffinay McCullough, Joanna and Randy George, Tiffanie and Beau Johnson, Amber and Justin Haggerty, Marcus Wasson, Samuel Wasson and 13 great-grandchildren; sister and her husband, Jeri and Vernon Farriba. Jack enjoyed working on Hot Rod. He loved Harley Davidson and riding. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor David Wheeler officiating; interment will follow at East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

