Malone, Frank

MALONE, Jr., Dr. Frank



Dr. Frank Jabez Malone Jr. 96 of Watkinsville and formally Atlanta passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospice House in Athens.



Dr. Malone graduated from Elon College before entering the U.S. Navy during WWII. After completing Emory University School of Dentistry, Dr. Malone went on to Practice in Mebane NC before attending Columbia University Periodontal School. He went on to practice many, many years in downtown Atlanta before his retirement in 1991.



Soon after moving to Atlanta in the early 1950s, Frank became an ardent Georgia Bulldog fan. His passion will now live on with his two adored grandsons.



Frank was preceded in death by wife Frankie Malone (2000) and survived by son Charles Malone (Belle), daughter Susan Reed(Robert), grandchildren Matthew Reed (partner Sara Folk) and Thomas Reed.



Due to COVID, a celebration of life gathering will be planned for late spring. More details in the form of an invitation will follow with specifics.

