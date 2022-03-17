Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Malone, Bernice

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MALONE, Bernice

Bernice Malone of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully March 9, 2022.

A public viewing will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 from 12 – 6 PM. Location: Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034.

The funeral will take place March 19, 2022, 11AM, East Lake United Methodist Church, 2500 Hosea Williams Drive, Atlanta, GA 30317.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
DeGolian, Helen
Murria, Ruby
2h ago
Phillips, Clara
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top