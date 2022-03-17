MALONE, Bernice



Bernice Malone of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully March 9, 2022.



A public viewing will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 from 12 – 6 PM. Location: Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034.



The funeral will take place March 19, 2022, 11AM, East Lake United Methodist Church, 2500 Hosea Williams Drive, Atlanta, GA 30317.

