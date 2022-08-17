MALLOY, Elizabeth



Campbell



Elizabeth (Betty) Malloy, 96, of Decatur, GA, beloved wife and mother went to her final resting place on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born November 12, 1925 in Newton, MA, she was daughter to the late Joseph Aloysius Campbell and Eva Tyrrell Campbell and wife to the late Joseph Whelan Malloy.



Betty's life centered on her six children, four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. She is survived by four children Patricia, Jane, David and Joseph, Jr (Jay). She was predeceased by sons Stephen and Brian. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Cannon (nee Campbell), grandchildren Jonathan David Malloy (Sarita Cini), James Patrick Malloy, Ann Malloy Vance (James Vance), Mattie Malloy Marks (Nathan Marks), great granddaughter Zoey Vance, Maeve Marks, daughter-in-laws Janet Scheib Malloy (Brian) and Samille Mitchell Malloy (David).



Betty was predeceased by sisters Marie Campbell Herendeen, Anne Campbell and brothers Joseph Campbell, Paul Campbell and brother-in-law Charles Andrew Malloy.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00pm Saturday, August 20, 2022 and services will follow at 4:00pm. The celebration of her life will be held A. S. Turner & Sons, 2733 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033. Interment will be in Waltham, MA next to her beloved Joseph.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital Memphis, TN.



Online condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com



