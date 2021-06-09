MALLON, Sheila Mary



Sheila Mary Mallon went home on Friday, June 4, 2021.



Her life is celebrated by her two sons, two granddaughters, three great grandchildren, extended family, and close friends.



The year of the Lindy Hop, 1928, also saw the birth of Sheila Kearney Brennan. She met the love of her life, Herbert Mallon, in 1950. These two kids had never spoken until one summer day Herb cut himself loose from a group of friends, stopping Sheila on the street, he took her shoulders in his hands and with a cocky Brooklyn smile said, "Yeah, you're the one!" It was a totally corny line right out of MGM but really happened. They hitched in 1953 and "happily ever-aftered" for the next 58 years until Herb passed in 2011. Over the years Sheila devoted her life to her family, the church, and her work with Georgia Right to Life and the Catholic Arch Diocese of Atlanta. Sheila was especially passionate about her work within the pro-life movement and proud to be the recipient of Papal orders of Knighthood by Pope John Paul II. She lived through action attending pro-life rallies, working with lawmakers, and writing for the Georgia Bulletin. For enjoyment, Sheila and Herb maintained a summer home at Lake Lanier for 25 years. When Herb retired, they moved to Marco Island, Florida and also kept a home in Alpharetta, GA. Throughout her life Sheila remained deeply devoted to her family, friends, and the church. She is remembered for her strong and abiding faith, loving spirit, intellect, generosity, and kindness. Her family includes her beloved late husband Herb Mallon, sons David Mallon and Brian Mallon; granddaughters Lauren Norwood and Erin Mallon; three great grandchildren Davis, Jaden, and Antonia.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 3pm at Arlington Memorial Park, located at 201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Georgia Right to Life. www.grtl.org



