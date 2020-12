MALLARD, Frederick Victor



October 12, 1958 - December 2, 2020



Mr. Frederick Victor Mallard 62 expired Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He worked at Delta Airlines for over 30 years as a (ACS) Customer Service Agent in Dept. 20 and 21 years as a Dock Worker for YRC Freight Company.



Fred Mallard is lovingly survived by his beloved mother Eula Mallard, two daughters Briana & Bianca Mallard, Stepson Dennis Desmangles, ex-wife Venus Andrade, two sisters Linda Galloway, Elsie Morrissette, brother & sister-in-law James & Anita Mallard, as well as numerous other family members & friends.



Funeral services held on December 15th, 12 PM Tuesday at Joe Morris & Sons Funeral Home 701 N. De Villiers St., Pensacola, FL 32501, with Timothy Sullivan, officiating.



Burial services continuing at, Holly Cross Cemetery 1300 E. Hays St. Pensacola, FL 32503.