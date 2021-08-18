MALLANDA, John J.



John J. Mallanda of Marietta, Georgia passed away on August 12, 2021 at the age of 75. A native New Yorker, John was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School, Manhattan College, NYU, and the University of Puget Sound. John worked as an Electrical Engineer in the nuclear power industry for nearly fifty years. A committed sports fan, John had his own athletic accomplishments. He achieved a black belt in karate while working in Japan and enjoyed running, even completing marathons. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Frances, his four children, Catherine Mallanda, Jessica (Chris) Mallanda Lund, Jude Mallanda, and John Mallanda, and his two grandchildren, Ryan and Joanna Lund. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to WellStar Tranquility Hospice or Holy Family Catholic Church.



